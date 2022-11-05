Rain washes junk into suburban lakes; raises environmental concerns

CHENNAI: The Chennai metropolis may have waded through the first spell of monsoon rains with just bruises. But, first spell has brought severe environmental degradation caused by the humans to the fore. With the dumping of garbage near water channels and lakes in the suburban areas, including newly-formed Tambaram Corporation, the recent rains washed garbage into the major lakes in those areas.

Darwin Annadurai of Eco Society India said that garbage are wasRaihed into lakes such as Selaiyur, Rajakilpakkam, Sembakkam, Mappedu, Agaramthen, Thirumancheri and other lakes.

"Illegal dumping of garbage continues close proximity to the lakes, micro and macro drains, vacant lands as well as on the road side in several parts of the Tambaram Corporation. Public also dump garbage near the water bodies," he pointed out.

As the garbage are thrown on rainwater channels that carries surplus to the lakes. From lakes, the garbage enters the sea while some settle at the bottom of the lakes.

"For example, surplus water from Agaramthen lake directly goes to Pallikaranai Marsh and then to the sea. Most of the garbage seen in the lakes are plastic waste,” he said.

Apart from impacting the environment, the garbage affects lake eco-system, thus affecting the fish breeding.

Suggesting solution to the problem, Darwin Annadurai requested the local body to improve door-to-door garbage collection in newly developed areas such as Thirumancheri, Mappedu and Madambakkam as real estate is gaining pace in those areas.

"Hotels should be closely monitored for garbage dumping and check whether they are properly hand over the garbage to the Corporation," he said.