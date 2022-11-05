Over 750 MLD of sewage treated daily

CHENNAI: At least 750 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage is treated and discharged daily with the help of 2,000 field workers round the clock in the city, stated Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water).

The board has carried out maintenance work on main sewage pipes for the last 3 months, and steps are taken to ensure there’s no blockage during the rainy season.

Before the monsoon began, an average of 640 MLD of sewage was treated per day. Now, it has increased up to 750 MLD. The Chennai metro water board has appointed engineers and assistant engineers to monitor field work to ensure there’s no stagnation in all 15 zones.

As many as 283 dredging autos, 162 jetting machines, and 57 sewer suction equipment (507 machines) have been used for the work. Additionally, work is being done to prevent sewage from mixing in drinking water pipes.

If any grievance, the public can contact the following numbers 044-45674567 (20 links) and toll-free number 1916 regarding stagnation of rainwater and sewage on the roads and streets.