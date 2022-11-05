Irai Anbu inspects monsoon preparedness works in district

CHENGALPATTU: Chief Secretary to the state government V Irai Anbu on Saturday visited and inspected the monsoon preparedness being carried out in view of the northeast monsoon in Tambaram Corporation and Nandivaram-Guduvancheri municipality in Chengalpet district.

He also inspected the flood control works and the facilitation of water through the rain water drains in Arulmurugan Nandavanam Nagar in Chrompet Nemilichery, Potheri to Keezhkattalai, Agaram main road to IAF culvert and the construction of rain water drainage with a covered board at a cost of Rs 6.35 lakhs.

Subsequently, he also inspected the drainage of rain flood water in the Papan Canal at Tambaram, Peerkankaranai, Gayatri Nagar, Vaniankulam, TK Nagar and Kishkinda Road.

He also enquired about the construction progress of the new bus station in Kilambakkam in Vandalur circle and also regarding the flood prevention measures taken in the area.

Later, he inspected the flood control works carried out in Udayasuriyan Nagar and Mahalakshmi Nagar areas under Nandivaram-Guduvancheri municipality and instructed the officials to complete the flood control works being carried out in the district at the earliest.

Several higher officials including MLAs and the District Collector Rahul Nath were part of the inspection team.