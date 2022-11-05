Anti-vice squad arrests 2 men for forcing women into sex work

CHENNAI: The anti-vice squad of Chennai police on Saturday arrested two men for forcing gullible young women into sex work. Nine women were rescued from a mansion in Triplicane, police said.

The arrested persons were identified as S Ravi (51) of Poonamalee and A Sudhan alias Yesu (31) of Madhavaram.

Police received a tip off about prostitution in a mansion in Ellis Road neighbourhood in Triplicane after which the lodges and mansions were raided.

Police said that the duo was part of a gang that lured young women, who come to the city, with aspirations to break into the film industry and forced them into prostitution.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.