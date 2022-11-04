TN govt appoints 17 officials to supervise GCC: Min Ramachandran

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has appointed 17 officials to monitor the rain situation in Chennai, State Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said on Friday.

In his daily briefing to the media since the onset of northeast monsoon, Ramachandran said that about 17 supervisory officers have been appointed for Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) area, while 43 officials have been appointed to supervise other districts, including two each for Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram.

Pointing out that about 54 of the 56 uprooted trees have been cleared, Ramachandran said that the State has received an average 14.52mm rainfall on Thursday, November 3. Chennai district has received 55.96mm rainfall on Thursday. Going by the minister’s monsoon briefing, the weather station at Tondiarpet and DGP office have recorded 139.4mm and 122.8mm respectively, followed by Mettupalayam station in Coimbatore at 120.05mm. About 23 lives have been lost during the northeast monsoon season in the state. No rain related deaths have been recorded in the state on Thursday. The Revenue Minister added that of the 763 motors kept ready to drain flood water, 168 motor pumps have been used to drain water. Similarly, 191 rain shelters have been kept ready in the state. As of Friday morning, about 120 persons have been accommodated in three camps.