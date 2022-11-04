Permanent motors to be installed at inundated areas in Chennai

CHENNAI: With only a certain pockets of the city witnessing waterlogging after the first spell of monsoon rains, the Greater Chennai Corporation has deployed permanent motor pumps at the waterlogged areas which will be placed at the spot till the end of monsoon season.

A Chennai Corporation official said that as many as 736 motor pumps are kept ready as a contingency, but only 168 pumps have been used till Friday morning. "We will not remove those 168 pumps from the water logging areas till the end of the season. The pumps will be operated soon after the rain starts rather than waiting till the rains cease," he added.

Meanwhile, the civic body has already directed the zones to deploy additional workers in each of the 200 wards to clear water stagnation.

It may be noted that the civic body used motor pumps in less than 70 locations during the first spell, which are mostly located in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Pulianthope and Kolathur.

Attributing the lower impact of rain to the proper implementation of recommendations given by Thirupugazh Committee, State Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department Minister KN Nehru, on Thursday, said that the committee will study the waterlogged areas in north Chennai.