City

No more 4-wheeler parking facility at Chennai Airport Metro

The press note added that existing four-wheeler parking passes will be allowed till the expiry date of the pass.
Representative image
Representative imageDt Photo
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Owing to administrative reasons, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has discontinued the four-wheeler parking facility at Airport Metro station effective from November 1.

The press note added that existing four-wheeler parking passes will be allowed till the expiry date of the pass. However, no new passes will be issued and renewal of existing passes will not be done, clarified CMRL.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

CMRL
Chennai Metro Rail Limited
Airport Metro station
administrative reasons
four-wheeler parking facility
expiry date
existing passes
Chennai Airport Metro
Chennai Airport Metro Station

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in