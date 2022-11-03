No more 4-wheeler parking facility at Chennai Airport Metro

CHENNAI: Owing to administrative reasons, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has discontinued the four-wheeler parking facility at Airport Metro station effective from November 1.
The press note added that existing four-wheeler parking passes will be allowed till the expiry date of the pass. However, no new passes will be issued and renewal of existing passes will not be done, clarified CMRL.
