City

Metro services between Chennai Central and Airport restored

Owing to malfunction in the OHE between Koyambedu Metro station and St Thomas Mount Metro station (green line), the Metro train service was being operated only at every 20 minutes in a single line on Thursday evening.
Metro service has been restored after rectification of the Over Head Equipment (OHE) power supply
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Metro train services and inter-corridor movement between MGR. Chennai Central Metro station and Airport Metro station has been restored after rectification of the Over Head Equipment (OHE) power supply, on Thursday evening.

Due to OHE malfunction, Chennai Metro now operated every 20 mins

Subsequently, inter-corridor movement between the Central Metro station and Airport Metro station were also temporarily suspended due to malfunction.

Additionally, passengers travelling to the airport in the green line were requested to deboard at Alandur Metro station to interchange for travelling to the airport.

However, within a span of a few minutes, the service was restored by the CMRL team, as per official note.

