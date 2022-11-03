Kids’ day out: City non-profit organises pop-up for kids, by kids

CHENNAI: Madras Midtown Ladies Circle 7 in association with Tikitoro is organising the second edition of The Little Market on November 12 at Primrose 131, Mylapore. The Little Market is a pop-up for kids and by kids. The proceeds from this pop-up will be used to contribute to the therapy of children with cerebral palsy at Sei Sanjeevani.

Speaking to DT Next, Kirthika Kumar, chairperson of Ladies Circle 7 says, “Ladies Circle is an eighteen-member organisation that works towards improving camaraderie among other Ladies Circles and contributing to the community in whichever way possible.”