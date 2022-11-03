Kids’ day out: City non-profit organises pop-up for kids, by kids
CHENNAI: Madras Midtown Ladies Circle 7 in association with Tikitoro is organising the second edition of The Little Market on November 12 at Primrose 131, Mylapore. The Little Market is a pop-up for kids and by kids. The proceeds from this pop-up will be used to contribute to the therapy of children with cerebral palsy at Sei Sanjeevani.
Speaking to DT Next, Kirthika Kumar, chairperson of Ladies Circle 7 says, “Ladies Circle is an eighteen-member organisation that works towards improving camaraderie among other Ladies Circles and contributing to the community in whichever way possible.”
She says that the organisation works towards identifying unique projects done by several non-profits in the city and helps them through whatever means possible. “We recently raised funds for a school and are actively working towards empowering female students. We have also renovated computer labs, set up smart classrooms and also adopted a school in Kodambakkam in the city,” she says.
Talking about the second edition of The Little Market she says, “The proceeds from the current fundraiser will be given to Sei Sanjeevani, a rehabilitation centre for children with cerebral palsy in the city. We are hoping to support this organisation and better the lives of several underprivileged kids who are affected by this condition.”
She says that this initiative will also serve as a platform for kids to gain experience and exposure to explore their entrepreneurial skills, finance management, marketing skills, and communicative skills.
“The kids are looking forward to the second edition. Last year, participants displayed handmade items like candles, soaps, crafts, cookies, cupcakes, crafts, and other articles for sale. So, we as circlers are eager to see what they have in store for this edition.”
This initiative is open to children of ages 5 to 17. and those interested can put up a stall after registering with the organisation. The rent for the stall is Rs 3,500. Shoppers can visit stalls from 2 pm to 7 pm. For details contact 77082 98888.
