Juveniles, who stopped MTC bus for Insta reels, to monitor traffic

CHENNAI: Two juveniles who stopped a MTC bus and recorded a video for Instagram reels were apprehended and were made to monitor traffic as a part of punishment by the city police.

According to the police recently two juveniles, who had just finished their Class 12, and joined a private college stopped a MTC bus (route number 101) plying between Thiruvotiyur to Poonamallee on the Ennore Highway. “Before the bus driver or conductor could react, the duo made Instagram reels in front of the bus and sped away from the spot on their motorbike, ” police noted.

While the video went viral on social media, the duo was apprehended by the Washermenpet police after registering a case.

The juveniles were brought to the police station along with their parents and warned before they let go.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pawan Kumar, instructed the students to monitor traffic along with the traffic personnel for two days after college hours, said police. The police also recorded another video in front of the same and uploaded it on their Instagram pages.