Addl workers deployed for rain-related works in Chennai

CHENNAI: Despite the first spell of northeast monsoon launched an upper cut to the city, perfect defence stance of the Greater Chennai Corporation safeguarded most of the vulnerable areas. However, expecting a heavy jab, the Greater Chennai Corporation refused to let its guard down.

The civic body has deployed 5 to 10 workers exclusively for clearing stagnant water in each of the 200 wards.

A Chennai Corporation senior engineer said that 10 additional works have been deployed for wards in the core city zones such as Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam, Teynampet and Adyar.

Also, five additional workers have been deployed for wards in extended zones. "The additional workers will be kept ready for monsoon related works until the end of the season. Additional to them, conservancy workers and other existing workers will carry out rain related works in their respective wards," he said.

The engineer also assured to desilt canals and storm water drains wherever water flow found to be slow during the first spell.