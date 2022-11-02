Public hearing on George Town redevelopment on Thursday

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has organised a public consultancy meeting on redevelopment of George Town area on Thursday.
"CMDA is preparing the Local Area Plan (Redevelopment Plan) for George Town under AMRUT Scheme. Regarding this, a stakeholder meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday from 3pm at Raja Annamalai Mandram in George Town," a statement said.
Officials from various departments will participate in this meeting. The residents of George Town, merchants, traders, vendors, NGOs and the public are invited to participate and share their views in this meeting.
