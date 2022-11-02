DT Campus: Scholarship alert

CHENNAI:

Aditya Birla Capital COVID Scholarship for School Students 2022-23

Aditya Birla Capital Foundation invites applications from Class 1 to 12 and undergraduate students to support them in continuing their education. The scholarship is meant for those students who have lost their parent(s) due to COVID-19

Eligibility: Open for Indian students who have lost their parent(s) due to COVID-19 pandemic. Applicants must be studying in Classes 1 to 12 and undergraduate (general and professional) courses. Applicants should be enrolled and continuing their education.

Prizes & Rewards: Fixed one-time scholarship up to Rs 60,000

Last date: 10-11-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

More details: www.b4s.in/ dtnt/ABCC3

Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2022

Under the CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2022 from Class 12 passed girl students, who have secured more than 75% and whose annual family income is less than or equivalent to Rs 3,20,000. The scholarship aims to help meritorious girl students from underprivileged sections of society to pursue professional graduation courses from acclaimed universities and colleges

Eligibility: Meritorious girl students who have secured admission to 1st year graduation programmes in professional courses from institutes of repute (NAAC/NIRF accredited) can apply. Professional courses include professional graduation courses like Engineering, MBBS, Architecture, Design, integrated LLB, etc.

Applicants must have scored more than 75% marks in their Class 12 board examinations.

Annual family income must be Rs 3,20,000 or less from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 1.5 lakh* per year

*Disclaimer: Please note, the renewal of the scholarship every year will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation

Last date: 30-11-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

More details: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KKGS12

Saksham Scholarship Programme for Drivers’ Children

Mahindra Finance invites applications for the ‘Saksham Scholarship Programme for Drivers’ Children’ from students belonging to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana. The scholarship is meant to support underprivileged and meritorious children of drivers (all light motor vehicles and small commercial vehicles such as Taxi, Jeep, Car & delivery vans such as Pickup, magic, school van etc) holding a valid driving license who are studying in Class 1 to post-graduation level

Eligibility: The applicants must be currently studying at Class 1 to post-graduation level in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana. Applicants who are pursuing studies from Class 9 onwards must have scored 60% or more marks in the previous final examination. The annual family income of the applicant from all sources must not be more than Rs 4,00,000

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 for 1 year

Last date: 31-12-2022 Application mode: Online applications only

More details: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SKSP2