DT Campus: 16th techno management fest Aaruush held

CHENNAI: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) premises at Kattankulathur has organised the 16th edition of national-level techno-management fest Aaruush.

Chancellor of Homi Bhabha National Institute Dr Anil Kakodkar was the chief guest of the fest. The Techno-Management Fest was conducted for a period of four days, starting from October 27.

The four-day fest aimed to cater to an audience from all over the country and has activities like addresses by eminent personalities, workshops, entrepreneurial summits, industrial conclaves, unconferences, pro shows and expos.

Founder chancellor of SRMIST Dr TR Paarivendhar stressed for a greater role for promoting innovation and entrepreneurship.