Ministers inspect inundated areas, control room in city

CHENNAI: State ministers and top officials on Tuesday took turns visiting the low-lying areas of Chennai that were affected by water logging.

Though the fresh spells of rains are yet to pick up pace, the netas were seen assuring Chennaiites that the newly-laid SWDs were working.

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister, KN Nehru, along with HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu on Tuesday inspected flood prone zones such as Wall Tax road, Pullianthope, Kolathur, and Perambur High Road.

The ministers also inspected the works being carried out in the Disaster Management Control Room functioning at the integrated command and control centre.

“So far, 19 trees have fallen, of which 17 have been removed. Workers will remove the rest soon. A 24-hour control room with all service department officers is functioning at the Ripon Building to take immediate action on public complaints regarding rain damage,” said Nehru, addressing the media after inspection.

Both ministers also inspected the newly constructed SWDs at Prakasam Road, Parry’s corner and parts of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar. They also reviewed the draining of surplus water pumped out and directed the corporation machinery to address public grievance, a press release from Ripon Building said.

Later, a wall of the corporation playground in Samu Street was in a state of collapse. The minister instructed officials to take safety measures in the area.