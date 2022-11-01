Kolathur free from water logging due to SWD works: Sekar Babu

While addressing the media in the sidelines of an inspection, Sekar Babu said, "Last year due to the downpour there was water stagnation. We inspected the water stagnated area and gave assurance that there will not be water stagnation this year. As assured storm water drainage works for 13 kilometres by the Greater Chennai Corporation was carried in Kolathur and water storage facility with 1 lakh cubic feet capacity was constructed in Selvi nagar and Venus nagar (both in Kolathur) by the Highways Department and the stored water was pumped to the nearby canal with the help of electric motors. As a result there was no water stagnation in Kolathur."

He also said that due to the stormwater drainage works areas such as 70 feet road, Jawahar nagar which witnessed water stagnation at waist level till last year did not have a drop of water stagnating this year.

He further said that in some low-lying areas such as seventh and eighth street of SRP colony water has stagnated and the officials of Greater Chennai Corporation have been directed to install two electric motors to pump the water out, immediately.