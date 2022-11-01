Incomplete SWD work at Pallikaranai haunts commuters

CHENNAI: Though storm water drains (SWDs) have largely proved effective at most places in the last 2 days, incomplete work, particularly at Pallikaranai, continues to haunt commuters.

The State highways department has dug up a large portion of the road opposite Balaji Dental College in Pallikaranai. Despite the work underway for several weeks, the department failed to complete the work before the monsoon began.

S Vimal, banker and a resident of Madipakkam, who frequently commutes through the route, said, “The work has been going on for weeks causing a huge traffic congestion. The open pit is dangerous for commuters at night even with barricades placed around the construction site.”

Echoing his opinion were several commuters and residents of the area. One of them explained: “Barricades are placed only at one side, whereas the side adjacent to a tea shop at the site is open. To reach the tea shop, we can often see people crossing over a wall and walking sideways from the open pit. This is extremely dangerous as the mud at the site can be weak due to ongoing construction and rainfall.”

Meanwhile Dr D Siddharth, shared his recent ordeal at the route. “Recently while travelling from Selaiyur, it took me nearly 30 minutes to cross a 2-km stretch, which usually takes about 10 minutes, even with average amount of traffic. As I was riding in a two-wheeler, it took me less than an hour to cross the stretch, where the construction is going on. Whereas the plight of four-wheelers can be much worse, as bigger vehicles are forced to ply at snail’s pace through the stretch,” recalled Siddharth.

Besides the horrendous traffic at the route, commuters and residents also pointed out the danger of an open pit, especially during the night hours.

Officials did not respond despite multiple attempts.