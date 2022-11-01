In Pics: Intense spell of rains in Chennai

CHENNAI: Heavy rains have been lashing several parts of Chennai and suburbs since Monday evening causing inconvenience to motorists and affecting traffic across the city.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) forecast that the rain is likely to continue in Chennai and several districts of Tamil Nadu for the next few hours and an orange alert has been issued.

Heavy rain were recorded in the city, including Egmore, Arumbakkam, Broadway, Tondiarpet and Thiruvottriyur. Water stagnation was reorganised in several roads, including Anna Salai. Chennai Mayor R Priya and Deputy Mayor Mahesh Kumar inspected the road conditions with other Corporation officials last night.

Following the heavy rainfall the State Government on Monday announced closure of schools in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur and 5 other districts today.

