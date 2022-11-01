Chennai rains: Passengers, conductor argue over drippy '21 G' bus

CHENNAI: The phrase 'Water, Water, Water Everywhere' suits Chennai the best in this time of the year, not just on the road, but also in buses.
In what is an agonising journey, passengers commuting towards Broadway in a 21 G bus had its ceiling damaged resulting in water dripping from above. The passengers had to carry an umbrella inside the bus.
The worst part is, the vehicle is a deluxe bus with ticket fares charged thrice to that of an ordinary one. Also, people had to stand in the bus due to the wet seats.
This led to a heated argument between the commuters and bus conductor to which the latter responded he is not in a better condition and he has no say in refurbishing the buses.
Watch the video here:
(For rain-related grievance, contact 044-25619206, 044-25619207, 044-25619208 or dial toll-free number - 1913)
