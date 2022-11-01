City

Chennai rains: Passengers, conductor argue over drippy '21 G' bus

The vehicle was a deluxe bus, one where ticket prices are thrice the ordinary buses.
The bus with a leaky roof
The bus with a leaky roof
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The phrase 'Water, Water, Water Everywhere' suits Chennai the best in this time of the year, not just on the road, but also in buses.

The bus with a leaky roof
Heavy rains in Chennai for next 3 hours: Met department

In what is an agonising journey, passengers commuting towards Broadway in a 21 G bus had its ceiling damaged resulting in water dripping from above. The passengers had to carry an umbrella inside the bus.

The bus with a leaky roof
In Pics: Intense spell of rains in Chennai

The worst part is, the vehicle is a deluxe bus with ticket fares charged thrice to that of an ordinary one. Also, people had to stand in the bus due to the wet seats.

The bus with a leaky roof
Chennai Corpn puts out list of non-stagnated subways: Check here

This led to a heated argument between the commuters and bus conductor to which the latter responded he is not in a better condition and he has no say in refurbishing the buses.

The bus with a leaky roof
Chennai records 7 cm rain, water-logging in several areas

Watch the video here:

(For rain-related grievance, contact 044-25619206, 044-25619207, 044-25619208 or dial toll-free number - 1913)

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

chennai rain
Broadway
chennai rains
TN rains
Chennai rains 2022
TN rains 2022
21 G bus

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in