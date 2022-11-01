Act faster to clear waterlogging in Chennai: TTV tells authorities

CHENNAI: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday said water stagnation has been reported in more than 150 places in Chennai following heavy rains since last night and appealed to the State government and the Greater Chennai Corporation to act swiftly to clear the stagnation.

As it has been raining continuously, authorities should take precautionary measures to avert any untoward incidents in places where rainwater stagnated, Dhinakaran tweeted and tagged Chief Minister MK Stalin and the GCC twitter handles.

Apart from Chennai, heavy rain lashing in several districts, including the Delta region. Hence, the government should constitute special teams headed by ministers to carry out rescue and rehabilitation to the public in affected areas. The authorities should also monitor the status of water bodies and water channels, he added.