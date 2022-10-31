City

Thevar Jayanthi: 39 cases booked against traffic offenders

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: City Police have booked 39 cases against persons who violated traffic rules in the city during Thevar Jayanthi celebrations on Sunday.

Volunteers from across the city and other districts came to Chennai on Sunday to pay their respects to the statue of freedom fighter, Pasumpon Muthuramalingam, on his death anniversary.

Traffic was affected in Anna Salai on Sunday as several volunteers thronged in numbers to reach the statue at Nandanam.

Police said that the offenders were fined for not wearing helmets, riding in no entry, triples on two-wheelers, over speeding and negligent driving by Chennai city traffic police. A fine amount of Rs 38,000/- was levied on the offenders.

