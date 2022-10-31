Swathi case: TNHRC suggests probe to find if Ramkumar killed self

CHENNAI: State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has recommended the Tamil Nadu government to to constitute an independent probe to find out Ramkumar, accused in the 2016 murder case of IT employee, Swathi in Nungambakkam railway station, killed himself by pulling and biting into a live electric wire inside the Puzhal Prison as alleged by prison authorities or if he sustained homicidal injuries as alleged by the family.

The commission also recommended the the State government to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the family of Ramkumar.

The commission had taken suo motu cognizance of Ramkumar’s alleged suicide based on news reports and sought for a response from the prison authorities.

P Ramkumar was the lone accused in the murder of Swathi, who was allegedly stalked by the accused and hacked to death in public view in Nungambakkam railway station on June 24,2016.

Ramkumar who was arrested after a statewide search was lodged in the Central Prison, Puzhal.

On September 18, 2016, around 4.30 pm, Ramkumar who requested the duty warden to take him to drink water allegedly pulled the electric switch box near the water cooler and bit the wires. Ramkumar was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital where he was brought dead.

In response to the suo motu cognizance of SHRC, prison authorities cited post-mortem reports and inquest reports and contented that Ramkumar’s death was a clear case of suicide and there was no human rights violation involved.

The commission noted that lesser prison officials were appointed to supervise the inmates and observed that the government should take responsibility for appointing sufficient strength to monitor inmates.

Thus, the government of Tamil Nadu is also responsible for the death of Ramkumar inside Puzhal prison, the commission held and directed the government to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to his family.

The Commission further recommended the Government of Tamil Nadu to post adequate prison officials to ensure the safety and security of the prisoners in their custody.