NE room: Chennai Mayor inspects disaster management control room

CHENNAI: With the onset of the Northeast Monsoon, a disaster management control room has been set up at the Integrated Command and Control Center at the Ripon Building.
Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya, and Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspected the control room on Monday.
The mayor inquired about the steps taken to establish 10 additional connections to the helpline number 1913. Officials are instructed to take immediate action on the complaints raised by the public.
The helpline and complaint numbers are 044-2561 9206, 044-2561 9207 and 044-2561 9208 and WhatsApp 94454 77205.
