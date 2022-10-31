IIT Madras generates over Rs 1,000 cr from projects, consultancy

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) generated over Rs 1,000 crore in funding and revenue in a financial year for the first time in its history during 2021-22. The sum includes Rs 768 crore from projects sanctioned by the state and central governments and Rs 313 crore in industry consultancy, a release said.

These collaborations are facilitated by a dedicated team at the Centre for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (ICSR), IIT Madras, which is headed by Prof. Manu Santhanam.

The major projects that drove the surge in funding during 2021-22 include ‘Education through Information and Communication Technology using Direct-to-Home (DTH) ’ with Rs 300.28 crore and ‘Centre of Excellence for Road Safety (CoERS)’ for 99.5 crore, ‘Speech Technologies in Indian Languages’ with Rs 50.6 crore and ‘Collecting Datasets and Benchmarks for Building Indian Language Technology’ for Rs 47 crore.

Manu Santhanam said, “IIT Madras has been the digital education hub for the country for quite some time with the National Programme on Technology Enhance Learning programme, and more recently, the online BSc. The recent Direct-to-Home initiative has brought in a new dimension”.

He said the high-calibre faculty from the institute have been pushing the boundaries for the applications of their research, which brings in more and more industry funding.

According to him, the total funding typically shows a growth rate year on year of around 5 to 8 per cent, but the industry funding has seen a greater spurt in recent years.

“A key reason for the growth in industry-sponsored funding is the increased contribution in the form of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for research. This is expected to grow significantly in the future,” he said adding “also, ICSR is planning large-scale industry outreach activities in the near future that will help these numbers further”.