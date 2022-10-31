Gang tries to rob bank after attacking guard in Salavakkam

CHENNAI: Police are searching for a group of men who tried to rob a bank after attacking the security in Salavakkam in the wee hours of Monday.

The bank is situated in Karumpakkam village near Salavakkam in Kancheepuram. In the wee hours of Monday, Abel (55) of Karumpakkam who works as security noticed a strange noise coming from the backside of the building.

When he went and checked, he found a group of men trying to break the wall using a crowbar and iron rods. Abel questioned and tried to stop them, but the gang attacked him with iron rods and locked him up inside the toilet nearby. Later, the group resumed breaking the wall and noticed a few residents were coming there in the bikes. The gang then escaped from the spot.

The locals found the wall was damaged and they rescued Abel, after which he was taken to the Chengalpattu GH. On information, the Salavakkam police who visited the spot registered a case and are trying to identify the group with the help of CCTV. The Kancheepuram SP also formed three special teams to nab the intruders.