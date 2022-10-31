45th annual celebrations of St Jude’s Shrine concludes

City

All the arrangements for the 4-day events were organised by Rector Rev A Martin Joseph and the assistant parish priest, Rev Fr John Robert of the church.
CHENNAI: The 45th-annual celebrations of the famous St Jude’s Shrine in Vanuvampet, which began on Oct 27 (Thursday) with a flag hoisting programme conducted under the leadership of Rev John Bosco, vicar general of Chengalpattu Diocese, concluded with a grand ceremony and holy mass recently. All the arrangements for the 4-day events were organised by Rector Rev A Martin Joseph and the assistant parish priest, Rev Fr John Robert of the church.

