Those were the days: White imprints on Black Town

The East India Company depended on trade, and thus the locals. They encouraged an influx of Indians to settle down around the fort.

The locals, meanwhile, found the British to be a good source of a steady income, and living away from the villages for the first time, broke down class and caste differences. No wonder the population here increased 100-fold in the first century.

The old fort had two gates to the Black Town, where the Indians (and other nationalities as well) lived. When the French attacked, Black Town engulfing the fort did not afford the British an appropriate defence. And when they recovered the fort under the Austrian treaty, the British demolished the old Black Town and even moved its primary temple.

They set up a series of 13 obelisks and warned Indians not to build beyond them. Amongst them, only one 15-foot obelisk survives (dating January 1, 1773).