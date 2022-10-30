RMC issued heavy rainfall warning for Chennai and neighbourhood

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) issued yellow alert for Chennai and its neighborhood, predicting heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next three days. Also, several districts are likely to witness rain due to a downward atmospheric circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

The Northeast Monsoon further covered the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, South Interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema on October 30.

Due to downward atmospheric circulation prevails over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjacent south Sri Lanka coast, 13 districts of Tamil Nadu - Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai is likely to get heavy rain for the next three days.

And heavy to very heavy rain is predicted over Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet tomorrow. The rest of the state is expected to receive light to moderate rain for the next few days.

With a sudden downpour experienced in Chennai city for the past few days in the wee hours. It leads to a decrease in the maximum temperature on Sunday. The weather stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 31 degree Celsius and 29 degree Celsius respectively. And it is likely to further decrease in the next few days.

A weather blogger commented that due to the prevailing cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, the start is likely to begin in Chennai from Sunday evening. And from Monday heavy rain will be experienced in the city.

According to RMC, several districts have experienced moderate rain in the last 24 hours. The highest amount of rainfall recorded in Dharmapuri was 5 cm; Chengalpattu, Ramanathapuram, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvannamalai, and Kancheepuram received 4 cm of rainfall each.