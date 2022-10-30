Politicians and rules don’t go together

CHENNAI: While the revised fines for traffic violators in Tamil Nadu garnered headlines, it seems like such rules and guidelines apply only to the common public. Here’s why…

Recently, the DMK’s dairy development minister SM Nasar and Tiruvallur collector Alby John were on an official visit to review the ongoing storm water drain projects in Tiruvallur district. A routine inspection it would have been, had they done just that.

They had to ride a bike and that too sans a helmet! Suffice to say that the video clips of their inspection became fodder for netizens who wondered why the police had not booked cases against the top brass for helmet violation.

Meme creators, of course, had a field day releasing troll content. The video has now also become a tool for the opposition party functionaries to attack the ruling party’s inability to discipline its party cadre.

In the bygone days, ministers and collectors travelling by two wheelers received accolades and admiration, as it showcased their supposed simplicity and accessibility. But now, the public is far more discerning especially when it’s about lawmakers becoming law breakers.

However, an official at the State information and PR department dismissed the whole thing, and said, “The media should not blow the issue out of proportion. He’s a grounded field smart politician.”

Ah yes, a reminder that politicians don’t pay for anything. — Yazhiniyan, Chennai