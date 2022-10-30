Police collect details of 1027 abandoned vehicles in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai Police have collected details of 1027 abandoned vehicles either parked on the roadside for a long time or those that have not been moved from parking lots in the city.

While city police said that the abandoned vehicles verification was part of a city-wide special drive held on Saturday, police sources said that the drive was done after instructions from the state police headquarters to check abandoned vehicles, in the wake of the car explosion in Coimbatore.

On Saturday alone, 428 vehicles, which were left abandoned were seized by the police. Of these, 254 vehicles were on roadside, while 122 were in parking lots and 52 vehicles in other places like playgrounds and secluded places.

Among the vehicles seized, 368 are two wheelers, 30 autos and 30 cars. Details of these vehicles were verified by the police.

Apart from these, there are 558 vehicles which are in police stations across the city, an official release said adding that traffic police too secured 41 vehicles.

Using the registration numbers of these vehicles, police checked if they were used in any criminal activity and contacted owners of these vehicles and handed over 54 vehicles (38 two wheelers, 2 autos, 14 cars) to the owners