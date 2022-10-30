Electrician dies touching live wire in Ramapuram

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man died by electrocution after he allegedly touched a high-voltage live wire on his house’s terrace in Ramapuram on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Dinesh, who works as an electrician at a private college. On Saturday night, he had slept on the terrace in an inebriated state.

On Sunday morning, after waking up, he had touched the live wire running along the parapet wall on the terrace and was thrown to the ground. Hearing his scream, family members who were downstairs rushed to his aid and took him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Upon information, Royala Nagar police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem to Government Royapettah Hospital. A case was registered and further investigations are on.