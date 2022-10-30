28 passengers in govt bus had close shave in accident; Six injured

CHENNAI: As many as 28 passengers of a government bus had a close shave after a part of the bus ended up over the iron barricades, dangerously on a flyover along Tambaram-Maduravoyal bypass, during the early hours of Sunday.

The bus had first hit a van which was moving in front of it and then hit the barricades of the flyover.

Police sources said that the bus was coming from Salem to Chennai. Around 2.30 am, when the bus was near CTO colony, Tambaram, the van which was moving in front of the bus had suddenly slowed down, after which the bus hit the van, police investigations revealed.

Subsequently, the driver lost control of the bus and the bus hit the iron barricades. People from the vehicles trailing the bus immediately rushed to the aid and secured the passengers and alerted the authorities.

Six persons including the bus driver, Manikandan were injured. They were admitted to a hospital for treatment. Chromepet traffic investigation police have registered a case and are investigating.

Police said that had the bus been operated at more speed, it would have broke into the iron barricades and fallen of the flyover.