Miscreant damages film director’s car in Virugambakkam

CHENNAI: Police have launched hunt for a miscreant who hurled stones at the car of film director RK Selvamani, that was parked in front of his office in Virugambakkam on Friday night.

His wife, Roja is a minister in Andhra Pradesh. Based on a complaint, police perused CCTV footages and found the suspect to be an auto driver. Selvamani’s house is in Saligramam and his office is on Kannammal Street in Virugambakkam.

On Friday night, his car driver had parked the car outside the office. When Selvamani returned, he found the car’s windshield damaged. Virugambakkam police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspect. Further investigations are on.