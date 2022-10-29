City

Metro Phase 2: Construction of 3rd station in Koyembedu begins

According to a Daily Thanthi report, barricades have been erected for 500 metres on the road for construction work.
CHENNAI: Construction of a third Metro rail station coming up in Koyembedu Kaliamman Kovil Street junction has begun as part of the Phase 2 construction between Sholinganallur and Madhavaram.

The 47-km stretch between Sholinganallur and Madhavaram will reportedly have 46 stations.

Officials of CMRL said: “42 train stations are located on the high-level line on the Madhavaram-Sholinganallur route. Land acquisition was not a problem and due to less tunnel on this track, the work is going on in a fast pace.”

With works going on in full swing, over 100 pillars have been raised with flyovers for high-level tracks.

