Metro Phase 2: Construction of 3rd station in Koyembedu begins

CHENNAI: Construction of a third Metro rail station coming up in Koyembedu Kaliamman Kovil Street junction has begun as part of the Phase 2 construction between Sholinganallur and Madhavaram.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, barricades have been erected for 500 metres on the road for construction work.

The 47-km stretch between Sholinganallur and Madhavaram will reportedly have 46 stations.

Officials of CMRL said: “42 train stations are located on the high-level line on the Madhavaram-Sholinganallur route. Land acquisition was not a problem and due to less tunnel on this track, the work is going on in a fast pace.”

With works going on in full swing, over 100 pillars have been raised with flyovers for high-level tracks.