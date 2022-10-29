HC confirms life-term to Krishnagiri man who murdered wife

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court has confirmed a trial court’s order sentencing a man to life-term imprisonment for murdering his wife in Perumalkuppam Village in Krishnagiri district.

The bench comprising Justice PN Prakash and Justice RMT Teekaa Raman passed the orders on dismissing the criminal appeal preferred by Madhu. The appellant prayed for setting aside the life imprisonment sentence pronounced by the Mahila Court, Krishnagiri on November 23, 2016.

Advocate K Ramesh for the appellant submitted that the entire case, is based on circumstantial evidence, and circumstances have not been established satisfactorily.

The lawyer further submitted that the prosecution is saying that his client lifted a 21 kg weighed stone and put the same on his wife Kamala to murder her on April 17, 2014. “It would not have been possible for the appellant to lift the stone, especially when he was said to be inebriated,” he added.

The court rejected that contention saying that the appellant was aged 45 years at the time of the occurrence and was not suffering from any physical handicap.

The court also pointed out the statements of Devaraj Naidu, father of the victim, and Chandrasekar, son of the appellant saying that Kamala was lying in the blood of pool.

The appellant side stated that the victim had an illicit relationship with a man. When the appellant saw her with the man, a quarrel broke out and the man threw the stone at the appellant but it fell on the victim. The judges turned down the submission saying that the accused did not reveal this theory during the investigation. The court confirmed the life jail term.