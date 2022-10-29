Gold worth Rs 82.41 lakh seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 82.41 lakh at the Chennai airport on Friday.
The customs who were checking the passengers who arrived from Dubai intercepted a male passenger and on examination, three bundles of gold in paste form were recovered from his body.
On extraction, one gold ingot of 24 K purity weighing about 1,036 gm valued at Rs 46.15 lakh was recovered and seized. In another case, a male passenger who also arrived from Dubai was intercepted and on examination of his check-in baggage, two semi-finished gold chains weighing about 814 gm valued at Rs 36.26 lakh were recovered and seized.
Both passengers were arrested. Further investigation is under progress.
