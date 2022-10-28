Stalin undergoes routine medical check-up for back pain

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday "underwent a routine medical check-up for evaluation of his back pain" in Sri Ramachandra Medical centre in Porur. Stalin, who was unwell in the morning, cancelled all the government functions and appointments that he had committed earlier. Sources in the Secretariat said that the official and the personnel programmes committed by Stalin on Saturday will also likely be cancelled.
