City

Stalin undergoes routine medical check-up for back pain

Stalin, who was unwell in the morning, cancelled all the government functions and appointments that he had committed earlier.
Chief Minister MK Stalin
Chief Minister MK Stalin
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday "underwent a routine medical check-up for evaluation of his back pain" in Sri Ramachandra Medical centre in Porur. Stalin, who was unwell in the morning, cancelled all the government functions and appointments that he had committed earlier. Sources in the Secretariat said that the official and the personnel programmes committed by Stalin on Saturday will also likely be cancelled.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

back pain
Chief Minister MK Stalin
Secretariat
Porur
Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre
routine medical check-up

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in