4-yr-old boy’s fingers get stuck in airport elevator

CHENNAI: A four-year-old boy was injured after his fingers got stuck in the elevator at the Chennai airport on Friday.

Isaac of Andaman visited Tamil Nadu with family for Deepavali holidays and was at the airport to board the return flight on Friday. After completing the security check-up, the family got inside the elevator to reach the departure gate.

Police said Isaac’s grandson Jaden’s fingers got stuck inside the elevator, following which the officials stopped the elevator. The medical team at the airport administered first aid to the boy and advised the family to visit a hospital for better treatment.

Following this, the family cancelled the return trip and took the boy to a private hospital in Chromepet where he is now undergoing treatment. Due to the incident, the SpiceJet flight that they were supposed to board was delayed by about 45 minutes and finally departed at 12.45 pm.