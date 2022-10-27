Three arrested for threatening bizman with licensed guns

CHENNAI: Three persons were arrested by Chennai police in Rajamangalam for allegedly threatening a businessman using guns when the latter met them to demand Rs 37 lakh which the trio reportedly took from his son by fraudulent means.

The arrested were identified as S David, 40, a mobile shop owner of Kolathur, M Ramesh, 41, of Anna Nagar and S Vignesh, 28 of Thiruverkadu.

According to the police the three had allegedly swindled money from one Babu, 50. The three allegedly threatened Babu’s college-going son and extracted Rs 37 lakh from his house.

Babu had kept Rs 40 lakh for the education expenses of his children. It is alleged that from the Rs 40 lakh, the accused had managed to swindle Rs 37 lakh over one year on an instalment basis by threatening Babu’s son.

After Babu confronted the three, they allegedly threatened him with guns. Police said the accused are gun license holders.