Anna Univ to conduct orientation programme for first years

CHENNAI: As more than 30,000 students have joined engineering colleges after second round of counselling, Anna University has planned to conduct orientation programmes for the first batch of candidates from Friday (today).

At present, the third round of counselling for students, seeking engineering seats in Tamil Nadu, was in the process and it would be completed on October 29 on the same day the final and fourth rounds of counselling will begin.

Anna University, in its notification, said, the students admitted for the first semester on full-time of BE and B.Tech courses were directed to report for orientation programme before the opening of the colleges.

Accordingly, to begin with, students will be addressed by the vice-chancellor, registrar, dean and officers of the university during the orientation programme. Similarly, the class advisor will also address the students regarding familiarity with the regulations, timetable, campus facilities, assessments and attendance.

Anna University sources said for the hostel students Yoga training will be a part of the orientation programme. The training also includes a programme on universal human values and creative arts besides another programme on communication skills.

Similarly, students will also get knowledge about Anna University's department activities and personality development. In addition, the orientation programme will also contain workshops, sports activities, self-defense and gardening.

The final round of counselling for engineering admissions will be over on November 13 and the colleges for the first-year students are expected to be opened shortly after that.