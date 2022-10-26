Water supply to be hit in 7 zones on October 28

CHENNAI: Due to pipe interconnection works to be carried out in Vanagaram by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater), drinking water supply will be affected in seven zones on October 28.

According to a Metrowater press release, interlinking of 1900 mm water main pipe with 300 mm pipe will be taken up at Vanagaram Junction from 10am to 10pm on October 28.

Residents are asked to store adequate water in advance and contact area engineers to get tanker lorry water. Contact numbers of area engineers are 8144930907 (Ambattur), 8144930908 (Anna Nagar), 8144930909 (Teynampet), 8144930910 (Kodambakkam), 8144930911 (Valasaravakkam), 8144930912 (Alandur) and 8144930913 (Adyar).Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur and Adyar will be stopped during the work," the release added.