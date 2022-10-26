City

View: Cops collect revised fines from traffic violators in Chennai

Traffic police beefed up barricades, check posts in order to restrict violations.
Traffic violators
Online Desk
Published on

CHENNAI: As Tamil Nadu government's stringent penalties for various traffic violations, including riding without helmets, drunken driving, came into effect, traffic cops tightened surveillance across several roads in the city

According to a government order dated October 19 issued by the Home Department, penalty for riding two-wheelers without helmets has been hiked to Rs 1,000 from Rs 100.

With the recent notification, the government order gives power to police officers below the rank of special sub-inspectors of police, including traffic police, to penalise violators across the State expect the check posts of transport department.

