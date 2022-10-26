View: Cops collect revised fines from traffic violators in Chennai

CHENNAI: As Tamil Nadu government's stringent penalties for various traffic violations, including riding without helmets, drunken driving, came into effect, traffic cops tightened surveillance across several roads in the city

Traffic police beefed up barricades, check posts in order to restrict violations.

According to a government order dated October 19 issued by the Home Department, penalty for riding two-wheelers without helmets has been hiked to Rs 1,000 from Rs 100.

With the recent notification, the government order gives power to police officers below the rank of special sub-inspectors of police, including traffic police, to penalise violators across the State expect the check posts of transport department.

Check pictures here: