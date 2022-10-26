Nesapakkam STP to be shut for two days

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) has decided to shut operations of the sewage treatment plant in Nesapakkam on Friday and Saturday due interlinking works.

As per a press release, interlinking of 1000mm pipe will be carried out at the sewage treatment plant from 11am on October 28 to 11pm on October 29. Due to the works, as many as 16 sewage pumping stations in Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones will not function.

The water manager has requested the residents to contact engineers in the zones if sewage overflow occurs in manholes. Sewage will be removed using machines.

Contact numbers of engineers are: 8144930909 (Teynampet), 8144930910 (Kodambakkam) and 8144930600 (executive engineer of the STP).