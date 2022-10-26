Chennai fishers oppose CRZ maps, demand govt to withdraw draft

CHENNAI: Pointing out lack of clarity about residential usage of fishermen and spaces for fishing activities, fishermen in the city demanded the government to withdraw draft CRZ (coastal regulation zone) land use maps recently released by the State.

K Bharathi, president of South India Fishermen Welfare Association, said that the land use maps are apparently prepared to allow real estate in the coastal areas. "The maps do not have proper demarcation of residential areas of the fishermen. There is no clarity on the space allocation for fishing activities including drying nets," he said.

He urged the State government to withdraw the maps as the maps have been prepared despite repeated petitions given seeking safeguarding of fishermen interest.

Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority released the draft maps on its website a few days ago.