211.08 metric tonnes of firecracker waste collected in Chennai: GCC

Steps have been taken to transport the hazardous waste to a processing plant for regularisation. In the first phase, at least 50 MT of firecracker waste has been safely transported to the hazardous waste treatment plant at Gummudipoondi. The dispatch of the remaining fireworks waste is under way.

The waste has increased in the city compared to previous years, where 138 MT was generated in 2021. And in 2019, the local body sanitation workers collected over 82 metric tonnes of waste across the city.

Recently, during a meeting for Deepavali, the senior officials instructed the sanitary workers to collect the firecracker waste separately and dispose the same in a safe manner. On an average, at least 5,200 MT of solid waste is collected per day from Chennai.