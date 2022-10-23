Private University student dies by suicide near Chennai

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old student of a private university near Chennai died by suicide at his apartment in Potheri near Chennai on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Nikhil Joseph James (22), who was pursuing B Tech course in Aerospace engineering at the University.

He stays in an apartment near the University, where several students stay.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Nikhil had consumed poison, which he allegedly procured Online.

After consuming poison, Nikhil called a friend around midnight and told him. When the friend rushed to his apartment to check on him, Nikhil was unconscious after which authorities were alerted.

He was rushed to a hospital. After hours of treatment, Nikhil failed to respond and succumbed during the early hours of Sunday.

His parents who are in Mumbai have been informed. Nikhil’s family who hail from Kerala moved to Mumbai and have been living there for years now, police said. Maraimalai Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating.