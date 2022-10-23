Mutharasan admitted to RGGGH after testing positive for Covid

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan was on Sunday admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.
After having a cold and cough for the last few days, Mutharasan underwent a test for the coronavirus. He was admitted to the government hospital for observation.
A CPI leader said that he was admitted to the hospital as the doctors insisted to stay under observation for two days.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android