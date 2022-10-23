City

Mutharasan admitted to RGGGH after testing positive for Covid

A CPI leader said that he was admitted to the hospital as the doctors insisted to stay under observation for two days.
CPI state secretary R Mutharasan
CPI state secretary R Mutharasan
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan was on Sunday admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

After having a cold and cough for the last few days, Mutharasan underwent a test for the coronavirus. He was admitted to the government hospital for observation.

A CPI leader said that he was admitted to the hospital as the doctors insisted to stay under observation for two days.

