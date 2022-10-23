IIT-M, BHU to be knowledge partners for Kashi Tamil Sangamam

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will serve as knowledge partners for the over month long ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ to be held from November 16 to December 20.

‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’, is an initiative of the Union government aimed at bringing to light the deep academic, economic, social and cultural relationships between Kashi, also known as Varanasi and Tamil Nadu.

As part of this month-long programme, it is planned to invite people from Tamil Nadu belonging to 12 different clusters, which include Art, Literature, Spirituality and Education to Kashi as special guests.

The guests shall travel in groups to Kashi in special coaches attached to trains that depart from Chennai, Coimbatore and Rameswaram on 12 different dates, a release from IIT-M said on Sunday.

Each group will spend eight days in total from start to return.

As part of this tour, they will attend academic sessions, visit places in and around Kashi and Ayodhya, including the Ganga cruise. All are entitled for free travel and free accommodation at Kashi and Ayodhya, the release added.