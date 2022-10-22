Metrowater to plug sewage outfalls into Buckingham Canal

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that sewage outfalls into the Buckingham Canal will be plugged after the removal of encroachments.

While hearing a suo-motu case against the polluting Cooum, Adyar rivers and Buckingham Canal, the southern bench of the NGT instructed the water manager to submit a detailed report on measures taken to mitigate sewage outfalls into the rivers.

In the report submitted on October 19, the Metrowater assured that interception and diversion (of sewage outfalls) proposals along Buckingham Canal will be taken after removal of encroachments along the canal and obtaining sanction for the works.

Explaining the measures for Cooum, the Metrowater claimed that projects to create interception and diversion arrangements along the river at 10 places have been taken up.

Also, works are taken up to construct modular sewage treatment plants at Chetpet, Nungambakkam and Maduravoyal, and 10 MLD sewage treatment plants at Langs Garden are underway. Also, underground sewerage system works are carried out in Nerkundram.

The report added, once the works are completed, as many as 37 sewage outfalls into Cooum River will be plugged. Also, outfalls from Nerkundram will be arrested for providing house sewer connections.

Meanwhile, works to complete 56 projects at Rs 555 crore have been approved under Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust to be implemented by various agencies and line departments for plugging sewage outfalls into Adyar River.

Out 56 projects, 14 projects are to be implemented by the Metrowater at Rs. 123 Crore. "On completion of the works, CMWSSB (Metrowater) will be plugging 39 sewage outfalls into Adyar River within Chennai city, " the report said.

Metrowater has already completed underground sewage projects at Tiruvottiyur, Madhavarama, Puthagaram, Kathirvedu, Kathivakkam, Sholinganallur, Perungudi, Surapet, Karapakkam, Ullagaram, Puzhuthivakkam and commenced similar projects at Ramapuram, Manapakkam, Nerkundram, Pallikaranai and Mugalivakkam.