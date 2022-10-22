Complete linking of stormwater drains in Chennai soon: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday asked the State government to complete the linking of stormwater drains in the city soon.

Remarking that the pits dug for the storm water drains remain incomplete, Anbumani said that though the Mayor of Chennai Corporation claims that 95% of the works have been completed, the stormwater drains being constructed in fragments in many places have not been linked, which is the main reason for rain water not draining in the city.

Taking to Twitter to draw the government’s attention to the issue, the PMK president said that in many places the foundation has been laid, but the embankments have not been done in many areas in the city. Only in such places, water has stagnated and the canals look like rivers, he opined, describing it as great danger.

“If this continues, there is a risk of accidents happening, apart from stagnation of rain water,” Anbumani said, urging the government to expedite the linking of storm water drains under construction to avert the risk of accidents and water stagnation in the city.